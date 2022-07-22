Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT Lowered to SEK 108 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 110 to SEK 108 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.28 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

