S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $927,000.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 30,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

