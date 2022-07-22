S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $927,000.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 30,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.