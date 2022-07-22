Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $165,774.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,688.22 or 1.00026834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,309,752 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

