Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 1,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 339,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

