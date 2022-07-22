Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €114.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($115.15) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($108.08) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($109.09) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($103.03) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Symrise Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €109.60 ($110.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.76. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.22).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

