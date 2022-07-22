Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $39.50 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

