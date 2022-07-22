Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

