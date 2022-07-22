T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROW. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

