TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $193,225.00

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $17.90 million and $193,225.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
