Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

