Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Target
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
