Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

