Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

