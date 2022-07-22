Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $7.21 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.