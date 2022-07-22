Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.