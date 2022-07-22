TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.32.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$67.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.77. The company has a market cap of C$66.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. Also, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

