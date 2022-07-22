TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.