Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,054 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.97. 111,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,292. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

