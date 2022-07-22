Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

