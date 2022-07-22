Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.1 %

VIV opened at $8.62 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.