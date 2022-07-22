Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.42) to €25.00 ($25.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

