Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

