Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Telesat worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

NASDAQ:TSAT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.11. 70,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

