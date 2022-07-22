Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 70 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Temenos has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

