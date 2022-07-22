Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Position Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $70,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 159,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

