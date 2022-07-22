Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $900.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $815.12 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.76 and its 200 day moving average is $857.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $844.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.