Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Stock Up 9.8 %

TSLA opened at $815.12 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $709.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $844.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tesla by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.