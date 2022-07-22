Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.85 billion and $51.99 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,393 coins and its circulating supply is 65,841,277,711 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.
