Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

