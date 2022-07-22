Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $56.94. 670,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,574. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

