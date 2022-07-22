Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBI stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,574. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.97.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.