Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,574. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.97.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.