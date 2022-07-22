Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $165.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

