Texas Instruments Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 878.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.