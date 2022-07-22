Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,769.80

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,769.80 and last traded at $1,769.80, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,735.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,555.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,357.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

