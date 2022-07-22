The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1,043.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the period. AES comprises about 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.