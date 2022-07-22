The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.32 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BPRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Princeton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Bank of Princeton by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

