The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $162.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

