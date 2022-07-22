The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

