The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemours worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,969. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

