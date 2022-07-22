The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 341,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

