The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $326.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

