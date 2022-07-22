The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

