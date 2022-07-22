The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,226 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

KHC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 34,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.