The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group comprises 1.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,280.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.42. 922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,405. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.