The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Macerich has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE MAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

