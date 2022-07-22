The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

