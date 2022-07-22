The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

