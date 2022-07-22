The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 9th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE:SHW opened at $256.59 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

