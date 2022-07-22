The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

