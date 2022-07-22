Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.18. 10,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,645. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

