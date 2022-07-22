Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.44 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $309.88 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00244097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007901 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.